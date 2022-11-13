The National Inspector of the Public Ministry, Oswaldo D’Albuquerque, ordered the prosecutor Ana Tereza Abucater, from the Public Ministry of Pará, to delete “anti-democratic” posts on social networks.

She was also prohibited from making new publications that “affront the fairness and reliability of the electoral process or the authority of decisions made by the constituted powers”.

The decision responded to a request from the councilor of Belém and elected state deputy Livia Duarte (PSOL). The parliamentarian also called the State Public Prosecutor’s Office, which opened a confidential disciplinary procedure to investigate the prosecutor’s conduct.

A declared Bolsonarist, Ana Tereza Abucater defended the protests that closed roads after the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that elections “cannot be taken” and that the Federal Supreme Court “has no authority over the demonstration”.