The Presnensky Court of Moscow placed under house arrest Roman Sabelnikov, inspector of the supervisory activities department of the Moscow Emergencies Ministry for the Southern Administrative District (SAO). This was reported to Izvestia on Tuesday, August 2, in the press service of the court.

“The Presnensky District Court of the city of Moscow denied the investigator’s request to take a preventive measure in the form of detention against Sabelnikov Roman Vladimirovich. The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest, for a period until September 29, 2022,” the message says.

On the eve it became known that the Presnensky Court of Moscow refused to arrest EMERCOM inspector Roman Sabelnikov in the case of a fire in a hostel in the south of the capital. At the same time, the period of his detention was extended by 72 hours.

Earlier that day, it became known that Roman Sabelnikov had been detained in Moscow. The investigation demanded that he be given a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

According to investigators, during an inspection at the hostel, Sabelnikov revealed violations of fire safety requirements. However, he unreasonably issued a warning to the owners of the establishment and set a long period for fulfilling the order. The inspector was charged with abuse of power, which provides for up to 10 years in prison.

Prior to that, on July 30, the Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the capital reported the detention of the hostel management: 55-year-old founder Rauf Mironov and his 24-year-old daughter Eleonora, who holds the position of general director of the institution. Searches have already been carried out at the places of residence of the defendants in the case.

The fire in the hostel occurred on the night of July 29. The fire broke out on the first floor of a 16-storey building, in building 2 of house No. 7 on Alma-Atinskaya Street. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a short circuit of an electrical appliance in a residential area.

Eight people died as a result of the incident. The cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. Eight more people were hospitalized.

According to Andrey Rumyantsev, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Moscow, a fire alarm was installed in the hostel, but it did not work. He added that the last inspection of the institution was carried out in June this year. Seven violations were identified, including in relation to the evacuation exit. Prior to this, fire service specialists identified violations back in 2019.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”).