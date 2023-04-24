Inspector Montalbano – The smell of the night: plot and cast of the episode rerun on Rai 1

This evening, Monday 24 April 2023, the episode The smell of the night of Il Commissario Montalbano will be broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time from 21.25 and also in very high definition on Rai 4K. It is a TV film broadcast for the first time on November 11, 2002 and now re-proposed to the Italian public in a restored 4K version. The protagonist is obviously Luca Zingaretti in the role of the Vigata commissioner from the pen of Andrea Camilleri. But what is Montalbano’s “The Smell of the Night” episode about? Let’s see together the plot, the cast and the previews.

Plot

Montalbano will have to deal with the disappearance of the accountant Emanuele Gargano, a true wizard of finance, who has returned from Milan to Vigata with the desire to promote its economic awakening. But when he convinces hundreds of elderly people and children of the province of Montelusa to give him their savings, promising – as the Cat and the Fox did with Pinocchio – to invest them to make them multiply, Gargano disappears into thin air. A young man, Giacomo Pellegrino, who helped the accountant in his business, also disappears with him.

Augello’s investigations seem to lead nowhere. At a certain point, however, Salvo Montalbano will unlock everything. Thanks also to the help of two women who worked with the accountant Gargano: a student who had sensed that something was not right and her secretary, convinced instead of the full innocence of the accountant.

At the end of the episode “The smell of the night” the twist: Montalbano, as always, will discover everything. And the evolution of history will take a turn that viewers never expected. Furthermore, the episode sees our commissioner engaged in another front, less bloody but certainly equally dangerous: that of love. Not so much his for his “companion” Ingrid, but that of the deputy commissioner and friend Mimì, who as always turns out to be a fimminaro, a man who loves women and who doesn’t want to settle down despite the imminent wedding.

Inspector Montalbano – The smell of the night: the cast

What is the cast of the 2002 Inspector Montalbano episode The Smell of the Night? The absolute protagonist of “The smell of the night”, as in all the other episodes of the saga of the famous commissioner from the florid pen of Andrea Camilleri, is Luca Zingaretti, the face and voice of Italy’s most loved policeman. At his side are his deputy Domenico “Mimì” Augello (Cesare Bocci), his faithful collaborator Giuseppe Fazio (Peppino Mazzotta), the awkward and likeable Agatino Catarella (Angelo Russo), the coroner Pasquano (Marcello Perracchio, recently deceased ) and the journalist Nicolò Zito (Roberto Nobile). Also present is Mimì’s wife, Beatrice “Beba” Di Leo (Carmela Gentile).

In the episode, however, there will be no Sonia Bergamasco, who in recent years has played Livia, the historical girlfriend of the commissioner. In fact, in 2002, when “The Smell of the Night” aired for the first time, Montalbano was not with Livia, but he had a particular liking for the beautiful Ingrid Sjöström (Isabell Sollman), his “non-girlfriend” who is present in tonight’s cast. Among the actors who are only part of this episode there are also Daniela Marazita (Miss Cosentino), Gioacchino Vassallo (Tommasino), Giacinto Ferro (Fela commissioner, Bonetti Alderighi), Hamzra Choukry (François).

Streaming and TV

Where to see live TV and in streaming Inspector Montalbano – The smell of the night? Appointment on Rai 1 and Rai 4k (channel 210 of Tivùsat and 101 of digital terrestrial) at 21.25 today, 24 April 2023. Also in streaming on Rai Play.