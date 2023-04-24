Inspector Montalbano – The smell of the night: the cast of the episode on Rai 1. Actors and characters

Who is the cast of The smell of the night, the episode of Inspector Montalbano broadcast this evening in reruns – April 24, 2023 – on Rai 1 and Rai 4K? Who are the actors and characters? The protagonist is obviously Luca Zingaretti in the role of the Vigata commissioner from the pen of Andrea Camilleri. At his side are his deputy Domenico “Mimì” Augello (Cesare Bocci), his faithful collaborator Giuseppe Fazio (Peppino Mazzotta), the awkward and likeable Agatino Catarella (Angelo Russo), the coroner Pasquano (Marcello Perracchio, recently deceased ) and the journalist Nicolò Zito (Roberto Nobile). Also present is Mimì’s wife, Beatrice “Beba” Di Leo (Carmela Gentile).

In the episode, however, there will be no Sonia Bergamasco, who in recent years has played Livia, the historical girlfriend of the commissioner. In fact, in 2002, when “The Smell of the Night” aired for the first time, Montalbano was not with Livia, but he had a particular liking for the beautiful Ingrid Sjöström (Isabell Sollman), his “non-girlfriend” who is present in tonight’s cast. Among the actors who are only part of this episode there are also Daniela Marazita (Miss Cosentino), Gioacchino Vassallo (Tommasino), Giacinto Ferro (Fela commissioner, Bonetti Alderighi), Hamzra Choukry (François).

How to see Rai 4k

To see Montalbano on Rai 4K you will have to connect to channel 210 of Tivùsat or to the 101 key of your TV on digital terrestrial. You will need to have a television that supports very high definition and that connects to the internet with broadband. Indeed, Rai 4K uses a hybrid signal that takes advantage of the HbbTV 2.0.1 mode – the technology created with the aim of combining the traditional digital terrestrial, satellite or cable transmission with some smart services thanks to the connection to the network – to ensure viewing high definition.