Inspector Montalbano – The sense of touch: the cast of the seventh episode. Actors and characters
Tonight, Wednesday 26 October 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the seventh episode of Il Commissario Montalbano will be broadcast, entitled The sense of touch. The episode, broadcast for the first time in 2001, is re-proposed this evening in a restored version. The Palomar production house, which produces Montalbano with RaiFiction, has in fact restored the first four episodes of the series in the 4K format, the very high resolution that returns more realistic colors and maximum image sharpness. Initially the first episodes were broadcast by Rai 2, then, given the great success obtained, they migrated to the flagship. But let’s see together what is the cast of the seventh episode of Montalbano, entitled The sense of touch. We already find many of the most beloved characters of the series, obviously starting with its protagonist, played by Luca Zingaretti. Below all the actors and their characters played. Directed by Alberto Sironi.
- Luca Zingaretti: Salvo Montalbano
- Katharina Bohm: Livia Burlando
- Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio
- Angelo Russo: Catarella
- Davide Lo Verde: Galluzzo
- Isabell Sollman: Ingrid
- Roberto Nobile: Nicolo ‘Zito
- Cesare Bocci: Mimi ‘Augello
- Giovanni Guardiano: Jacomuzzi
- Angelica Ippolito: Mrs. Luparello
- Marcello Perracchio: Dr. Pasquano
- Sy Fatou: Adanna
- Francesco Stella: Agent Gallo
- Pietro Biondi: The commissioner
Other performers: Carmelo Di Mazzarelli (Enea Silvio Piccolomini), Marco Cavallaro (Tortorella), Lucia Sardo (Ignazia Piccolomini), Rosario Minardi (Giuseppe Tarantino).
Plot
We saw the cast of Tocco d’artista de Il commissario Montalbano, but what is the plot? The commissioner investigates the death of Enea Silvio Piccolomini, a blind man who died from the administration of an excessive dose of the medicine he was taking. The story has unexpected implications. With his Livia and Orlando, Piccolomini’s big Newfoundland dog, Montalbano goes to the island of Levanzo officially to enjoy a couple of days off, actually to talk to Piccolomini’s sister who runs an inn on the spot, and the vacation. it soon becomes the opportunity to further research. He will discover that the charity for the elderly and disabled that looked after the Piccolomini was just a cover for the illegal transport of drugs, cleverly hidden in the walking stick that the old man carried, and that the dog Orlando had been systematically trained to attack the drug dogs and let the master pass unscathed.
#Inspector #Montalbano #sense #touch #cast #seventh #episode
Leave a Reply