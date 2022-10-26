Inspector Montalbano – The sense of touch: the cast of the seventh episode. Actors and characters

Tonight, Wednesday 26 October 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the seventh episode of Il Commissario Montalbano will be broadcast, entitled The sense of touch. The episode, broadcast for the first time in 2001, is re-proposed this evening in a restored version. The Palomar production house, which produces Montalbano with RaiFiction, has in fact restored the first four episodes of the series in the 4K format, the very high resolution that returns more realistic colors and maximum image sharpness. Initially the first episodes were broadcast by Rai 2, then, given the great success obtained, they migrated to the flagship. But let’s see together what is the cast of the seventh episode of Montalbano, entitled The sense of touch. We already find many of the most beloved characters of the series, obviously starting with its protagonist, played by Luca Zingaretti. Below all the actors and their characters played. Directed by Alberto Sironi.

Luca Zingaretti: Salvo Montalbano

Katharina Bohm: Livia Burlando

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Davide Lo Verde: Galluzzo

Isabell Sollman: Ingrid

Roberto Nobile: Nicolo ‘Zito

Cesare Bocci: Mimi ‘Augello

Giovanni Guardiano: Jacomuzzi

Angelica Ippolito: Mrs. Luparello

Marcello Perracchio: Dr. Pasquano

Sy Fatou: Adanna

Francesco Stella: Agent Gallo

Pietro Biondi: The commissioner

Other performers: Carmelo Di Mazzarelli (Enea Silvio Piccolomini), Marco Cavallaro (Tortorella), Lucia Sardo (Ignazia Piccolomini), Rosario Minardi (Giuseppe Tarantino).

Plot