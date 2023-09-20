Inspector Montalbano, the plot of the Par condicio episode on Rai 1

Tonight, 20 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the film Par condicio by Inspector Montalbano will be broadcast, a successful series of films starring Luca Zingaretti which has enjoyed great success with the public for years. But what is the plot (summary) of the episode Inspector Montalbano’s turning point broadcast tonight? Below is all the information.

On the one hand, the commissioner finds himself managing the worsening of relations between the two large mafia families of Vigàta (Sinagra and Cuffaro), on the other he is busy searching for a Ukrainian girl, Eva Ljubin; Following her trail he goes into the Sicilian countryside and at an abandoned train station he finds Biagio, a mentally disabled man who confesses to having handed the girl over to a dangerous criminal implicated in the white slave trade. Once he finds her, Montalbano discovers that the mafia war that broke out between the families is not due to questions of succession to power, but because the young foreigner had fallen in love, reciprocated, with the husband of Mariuccia Cuffaro, daughter of one of the heads of the family , triggering jealousy and therefore physical elimination. The commissioner calls a sort of summit between the Sinagra and Cuffaro bosses, where he explains the truth and demands an end to the revenge and the confession of the perpetrator. The latter goes to see him at the suggestion (i.e. order) of his boss and tells everything. Montalbano and Fazio, however, cannot save Cuffaro, who, having discovered her, commits suicide by throwing herself into the void from the top of the family’s marble quarry. Shortly before, in a blitz in the mountain hideout of the so-called puppeteer, a shepherd who has kidnapped Eva and of whom Biagio is greatly terrified (precisely for this reason he is taken away from his tormentor and entrusted to a structure where he receives assistance), the providential intervention of Agent Catarella, who shoots the puppeteer from behind during the firefight he engaged in with Montalbano and his entire team, manages to neutralize him and hand him over to the police. It is the same commissioner who frees Eva and takes her to the hospital where she is hospitalized and treated.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot (summary) of the Par condicio episode, but where can we see today’s episode? Simple, the episode will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 18 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.