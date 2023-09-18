Inspector Montalbano, the plot of the episode Il giro di boa on Rai 1

Tonight, 18 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the film The turning point of Inspector Montalbano will be broadcast, a successful series of films starring Luca Zingaretti which has enjoyed great success with the public for years. But what is the plot (summary) of the episode Inspector Montalbano’s turning point broadcast tonight? Below is all the information.

Inspector Montalbano doesn’t have a good time, disturbed by the news coming from Genoa, and even thinks about resigning from the police. During the usual swim, he finds a corpse to which he tries to give an identity, and the same day he witnesses the arrival of a boat of illegal immigrants among which there is a child who reminds him so much of François. A few days later he discovers that the child has lost his life and he could certainly have avoided this end, given that he had noticed the resistance that the child felt towards the “mother”. Thanks to the confidences of his Swedish friend Ingrid, former lover of the man found dead, the commissioner finds a common denominator between the two stories: a North African criminal organization that operates in child trafficking and regularly makes landings in Sicily, hiding them as humanitarian rescues with the collaboration of local elements; the child had understood and attempted to escape, and for this he was killed; the man found dead was the local person responsible for the trafficking, already given up for dead a year earlier and executed by the chief for having raised his head too much and attracted attention. In the end Montalbano and his team manage to dismantle this human trafficking network, but the commissioner is injured.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot (summary) of the episode The Turning Point, but where can we see today’s episode? Simple, the episode will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 18 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.