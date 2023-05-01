Inspector Montalbano, the plot of the episode The cat and the goldfinch on Rai 1

Tonight, 1 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 the film The Cat and the Goldfinch by Inspector Montalbano is broadcast, a successful film series starring Luca Zingaretti which has enjoyed great success with the public for years. But what is the plot (summary) of Inspector Montalbano’s episode The Cat and the Goldfinch aired tonight? All the information below.

In Vigàta, within a few days, three old ladies are attacked by a thief on a motorcycle with a helmet, who shoots but never manages to kill. The commissioner, after some investigation, will discover that he only fired blanks to create precedents to really kill a rich lady. This lady was very fond of her cat and the goldfinch, thanks to which the commissioner discovers how things really went.

During the investigation, Deputy Commissioner Augello appears only sporadically as he is on a marriage license, he is replaced by Barbara, Montalbano’s childhood friend, who has just won the police competition and will cause some confusion in the police station as she is a very beautiful and all three (Augello, Fazio and Montalbano) are attracted to it. Fazio then falls in love with her immediately but doesn’t have the courage to tell her what he feels. All together they will investigate the case of Dr. Landolina’s disappearance and will free Mariuccia from the clutches of her father. At the end of the investigation Montalbano and Augello spend the evening of the latter’s bachelor party together and Fazio will find the courage to invite Barbara to go out together.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot (summary) of the episode The cat and the goldfinch, but where is it possible to see today’s episode? Simple, the episode is broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 1 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 and Rai 4K. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.