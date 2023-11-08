Inspector Montalbano, the plot of the episode Salvo beloved, Livia mia on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the film Salvo beloved, Livia mia by Inspector Montalbano will be broadcast, a successful series of films starring Luca Zingaretti which has enjoyed great success with the public for years. But what is the plot (summary) of the episode Salvo beloved, Livia mia by Inspector Montalbano broadcast tonight? Below is all the information.

While a night watchman discovers Pasquale, Adelina’s son, stealing from a villa, a young girl, Agata Cosentino, a dear friend of Livia, is found dead in the municipal archive of Vigata, killed with a hammer. The victim, a shy and reserved girl, shouldn’t have been there: the offices were closed for renovations, and only the workers responsible for the work were working in the building. Montalbano will have to investigate two “strange” cases, to help his housekeeper’s son and shed light on the investigation of the dead girl, which will lead to a raw and uncomfortable truth.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot (summary) of the episode Salvo beloved, my Livia, but where is it possible to see today’s episode? Simple, the episode will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.