Inspector Montalbano: replica The cat and the goldfinch: plot, cast and streaming

Today, Monday 1 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 Il Commissario Montalbano is broadcast with the rerun of The cat and the goldfinch. Famous TV film with Luca Zingaretti, directed by Alberto Sironi, much loved by the Italian public and beyond. The episode is re-proposed in a restored 4K version on the Rai 4K channel. But what is the plot of the episode of Inspector Montalbano, The Cat and the Goldfinch? What is it about? And the cast? All the information in detail below.

Plot

In Vigàta, within a few days, three old ladies are attacked by a thief on a motorcycle with a helmet, who shoots but never manages to kill. The commissioner, after some investigation, will discover that he only fired blanks to create precedents to really kill a rich lady. This lady was very fond of her cat and the goldfinch, thanks to which the commissioner discovers how things really went.

During the investigation, Deputy Commissioner Augello appears only sporadically as he is on a marriage license, he is replaced by Barbara, Montalbano’s childhood friend, who has just won the police competition and will cause some confusion in the police station as she is a very beautiful and all three (Augello, Fazio and Montalbano) are attracted to it. Fazio then falls in love with her immediately but doesn’t have the courage to tell her what he feels. All together they will investigate the case of Dr. Landolina’s disappearance and will free Mariuccia from the clutches of her father.

At the end of the investigation Montalbano and Augello spend the evening of the latter’s bachelor party together and Fazio will find the courage to invite Barbara to go out together.

Cast

What is the cast of the episode The Cat and the Goldfinch of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti as Inspector Montalbano

Cesare Bocci as Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara as Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

The episode The cat and the goldfinch of Inspector Montalbano was directed by Alberto Sironi and written by: Andrea Camilleri, Francesco Bruni and Salvatore De Mola.

