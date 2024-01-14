Inspector Montalbano: rerun The safety net: plot, cast and streaming

Today, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, Inspector Montalbano will be broadcast with a repeat of La vampa d'agosto. Famous TV film with Luca Zingaretti, directed by Alberto Sironi, much loved by the Italian public and beyond. But what is the plot of the episode of Inspector Montalbano, La vampa d'agosto? What is he talking about? And the cast? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

On a hot August day, Inspector Montalbano is having lunch in the beautiful seaside villa that Augello rented for the holidays, in Montereale Marina. During lunch, however, little Salvo cannot be found; Montalbano runs to look for him and finds him in a tunnel in the garden, a tunnel that will reveal a big surprise: an entire illegal underground apartment and a trunk containing the body of Rina, a girl who disappeared 6 years earlier. The commissioner begins the investigation accompanied by the victim's twin, the beautiful Adriana, who seduces him until he loses his mind in order to find out who killed her sister and take revenge on her.

Cast

What is the cast of the episode La vampa d'agosto of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti: Commissioner Montalbano

Cesare Bocci: Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara: Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Other performers: Serena Rossi (Rina/Adriana Morreale), Gaetano Aronica (Lozupone) and Vincenzo Peluso (surveyor Spitaleri).

Where to see Inspector Montalbano on TV and streaming

The episode La vampa d'agosto will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 14 January 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.