Today, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, Inspector Montalbano will be broadcast with the rerun of Salvo Amato, Livia mia. Famous TV film with Luca Zingaretti, directed by Alberto Sironi, much loved by the Italian public and beyond. But what is the plot of the episode of Inspector Montalbano, Salvo beloved, my Livia? What is he talking about? And the cast? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

While a night watchman discovers Pasquale, Adelina’s son, stealing from a villa, a young girl, Agata Cosentino, a dear friend of Livia, is found dead in the municipal archive of Vigata, killed with a hammer. The victim, a shy and reserved girl, shouldn’t have been there: the offices were closed for renovations, and only the workers responsible for the work were working in the building. Montalbano will have to investigate two “strange” cases, to help his housekeeper’s son and shed light on the investigation of the dead girl, which will lead to a raw and uncomfortable truth.

Cast

What is the cast of the episode Salvo beloved, Livia mia of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti: Commissioner Montalbano

Cesare Bocci: Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara: Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Other performers: Rosario Lisma (Antonio Cannizzaro), Luciano Scarpa (Giorgio Scalia), Roberta Giarrusso (Mrs. Caruana), Federica De Benedittis (Agata Cosentino), Katia Greco (Caterina Giunta), Giovanni Guardiano (Jacomuzzi), Ketty Governali (Adelina) , Fabio Costanzo (Pasquale), Rosario Minardi (Romildo Bufardeci), Vitalba Andrea (Cristina Cosentino).

Where to see Inspector Montalbano on TV and streaming

The episode The Cat and the Goldfinch will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.