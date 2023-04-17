Inspector Montalbano – Montalbano’s arancini, the cast: actors and characters of the episode rerun on Rai 1

Montalbano’s arancini is the episode of the series Il Commissario Montalbano broadcast in rerun on Rai 1 today, 17 April 2023, at 21.15 on Rai 1 and Rai 4k (channel 210 of Tivùsat). It is one of the first films based on Andrea Camilleri’s novels broadcast by Rai, for the first time in the autumn of 2002. Let’s see together the cast of Il Commissario Montalbano – Montalbano’s arancini.

The direction of the episode is by Alberto Sironi. In the role of the protagonist, the Commissioner of Vigata, we obviously find Luca Zingaretti. In the cast with him are Katharina Bohm, Cesare Bocci, Peppino Mazzotta, Angelo Russo, Davide Lo Verde, Marco Cavallaro, Roberto Nobile, Carmela Gentile, Giovanni Guardiano, Marcello Perracchio, Isabel Sollman, Giacinto Ferro, Ciccio Sineri, Gigio Morra, Barbara Mautino.

How many bets

We have seen the cast of Il Commissario Montalbano – Montalbano’s arancini, but how many episodes are planned? This is an episode of a series and not a new season, so the story closes tonight, April 17, 2023. It will be an opportunity for all fans to review or see for the first time this story with the quality of the 4K.

How to see Rai 4K

To see Montalbano on Rai 4K you will have to connect to channel 210 of Tivùsat or to the 101 key of your TV on digital terrestrial. You will need to have a television that supports very high definition and that connects to the internet with broadband. Rai 4K, in fact, uses a hybrid signal that takes advantage of the HbbTV 2.0.1 mode – the technology created with the aim of combining the traditional digital terrestrial, satellite or cable transmission with some smart services thanks to the connection to the network – to ensure viewing high definition.

A good internet connection will also be needed since it is a hybrid that encodes the signal and passes it on digital terrestrial. Rai 4K will also be visible on the Rai app available on smart TVs, or by clicking on the button shown on the screen when viewing Rai digital terrestrial channels, automatically activating the connection with the app. Obviously the TV must have a 4K resolution.