Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Inspector General of the German Army visited Ukraine

Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (Armed Forces) of Germany Karsten Broer visited Ukraine. This is with reference to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny, the agency reports. RIA News.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) described to Broer the situation on the front line, and also conveyed information about the training of Ukrainian troops.