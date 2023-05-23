A few weeks ago it was announced Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Partya new game on the famous animated series destined to come on all platforms except Xboxa choice motivated by Microids’ insecurity about the request from users of this console and which has sparked a certain discussion on Twitter.

Announced at the end of April, Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party is clearly not really a title of enormous weight in the gaming landscape, but the situation can be significant, also because a tie-in of this kind, up until a while ago, it would have found itself without problems on all possible platforms. Responding to a user’s request on Twitter, the official Microids account reported that “If the request is strong enough then we will consider distributing the game on Xbox”.

It’s a rather strange statement for a game like this, because it means that the publisher potentially doesn’t see no earning potentialor even a possible loss, in the distribution of Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, despite both platforms probably counting (in the absence of official data) on well over 50 million units placed in total.

“This is where we are now with the Xbox platform, the developers think this is not widespread enough to be taken into consideration,” wrote Jez Corden, quoting the French publisher’s message. “It’s the Windows Phone situation again,” added Tom Warren, to which Corden responded with “scary.”

Being a French publisher, it is possible that the local situation influenced the decision, given the clear predominance of PlayStation in this territory and in Europe in general, however Inspector Gadget is a rather global brand, therefore the decision is still strange, being a very different situation from what we often see for Japanese stocks.

This of course also brought the question back to the surface Xbox Game Pass and sales of games, arguing that these would have suffered a sharp decline due to the service and that developers now tend more to seek an agreement with Microsoft to launch titles in this catalog than to release them in a standard way. In any case, if nothing else, it generated considerable interest and a long online discussion, leading Microids to report that they have taken note of the many responses and want to evaluate the situation.