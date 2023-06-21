Microids has announced the release date for Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party. The game will be released on September 14, 2023, physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and digitally exclusively on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The physical PlayStation 4 version will be available on September 29, 2023.

We note that among the reference platforms Xbox is also present. Initially Microids had presented Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party only for PC, Switch and PlayStation, while he had rejected the version for Microsoft consoles fearing that there was not enough demand. The choice obviously caused discussion, but it seems that in the end the French team has decided to also support the Redmond platform.

Recall that Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party is developed by Smart Tale Games. It is a party game for 1-4 players which takes us inside the Inspector Gadget universe. We will be able to explore a series of places known to fans and also meet characters such as Commissioner Quimby, Penny or the MAD agents and use the Inspector’s various gadgets to fight the MAD forces.

In terms narratives, Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party tells us about the fall of Metro City, now dominated by Dr. Claw. Our character will try to use a time machine to solve the problem but it will break and various ancestors of the Inspector will be catapulted into the present. We will have to get the parts of the time machine and complete a series of missions with 16 different mini-games.