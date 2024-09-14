Alonso better than the others

From 2026, an eighth place on the starting grid will not be a result to be particularly proud of. While waiting for Adrian Newey and the reorganization of an Aston Martin that for months has now lost its direction on a technical level, being the first… of the others is still the best that can be achieved Fernando Alonso can aspire. Naturally, therefore, the Asturian driver is satisfied with his Saturday qualifying session for the Azerbaijan GP.even considering the fact that teammate Lance Stroll did not go beyond the 15th fastest time.

Alonso after Q3

“It was an exciting qualifying session – said Fernando after the checkered flag – and with some surprises. The lap here in Baku is very adrenaline-filled and there are several risks, so after narrowly missing the cut in Q1 I was a bit pessimistic about Q2. However, the car performed better and the following laps were rewarding. In the end, I think that We have to be happy with eighth position for tomorrow because we will start in front of both Williamswhich seem very fast. However, we cannot be too confident, because in general we struggled nover the course of the weekend. We’ll have to stay on the defensive and see if we can pick up some points.”

Inspector Fernando

Speaking of Williams, it did not go unnoticed that Alonso at the end of Q3 he once again donned the role of the inspector to take a peek at the latest news on Albon and Colapinto’s cars, which indeed seem to have made a big leap forward in recent weeks. Once he got out of the Aston Martin in the parc fermé area, Fernando went to have a look at the FW46’s diffuser for a few seconds, comparing it to that of his AMR24.