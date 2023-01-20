Checks began in Moscow theaters after the dismissal of actor Dmitry Nazarov from the Moscow Art Theater

KP.RU.

A commission from the Russian Ministry of Culture checked personnel and labor discipline in cultural institutions after the dismissed artist stated that “many left.” Representatives of the commission, sorting out the attendance sheets, found out which of the employees was at the workplace and who was on vacation.

On January 13, it became known that Konstantin Khabensky, artistic director and director of the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater, signed an order to dismiss People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Nazarov and his wife Olga Vasilyeva from the theater. The reason for this decision was the public statements of the artist, who opposed the conduct of a special military operation in Ukraine.

On January 29, in the production of The Master and Margarita, the role of Woland, previously played by Nazarov, will be performed by Russian actor Anatoly Kot (Brest Fortress, Head of Intelligence, In August 1944).