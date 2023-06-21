Inspections and raids

The French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office said that police raided the headquarters of the organizing committee for the Paris 2024 Olympics, amid a preliminary investigation that began in 2017 into the contracts concluded by the committee for the Olympics.

The Financial Prosecutor’s Office added that the headquarters of Solideo, the public body responsible for providing infrastructure for the Olympics as well as the Paralympic Games, were searched.

Suspension of the organizers of the 2024 Olympics

A spokesman for the Organizing Committee for the 2024 Olympics said, after the inspection ended at around 17:30 local time (15:30 GMT), according to a witness from Reuters: “The Organizing Committee for the 2024 Olympics is fully cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their work and respond to their inquiries as quickly as possible.” .

He added, “To ensure the transparency and integrity of the hundreds of contracts it has awarded, the organizing committee has adopted strict procedures and set up an ethics committee with an audit committee to oversee its activities.”

He continued, “The audit conducted by the French Anti-Corruption Agency and five audits by the Court of Auditors, in addition to the continuous monitoring of our governance structures, did not reveal any error.”

And he added, “During the ongoing audits and monitoring, the Organizing Committee has proven the effectiveness of the strict procedures that it has continued to implement in cooperation with the auditing bodies and regulators.”

2024 Olympics

The Olympics, which Tony Estange, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, pledged to hold above suspicion, will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, while the Olympics for People with Special Needs will be held from August 28 to September 6 of the same year.

The inspections coincided with the meeting of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee today for two days to discuss a number of issues, including the progress of preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

An IOC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the police search of the Paris 2024 headquarters. Paris 2024 has informed us that they are cooperating fully with the authorities in this matter.”

High budget

The total Olympic budget rose to 8.8 billion euros ($9.62 billion) from an initial assessment of 6.6 billion euros in 2017.

The infrastructure alone is expected to cost four billion euros, compared to the original estimate of 3.2 billion euros. Note that the cost is limited because most of the events will be held in the existing facilities.

The Olympic Village and swimming pool in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, are the main construction sites.

The cost of security, which would amount to at least 400 million euros, was not included in the total budget.

This is not the first time that Olympics organizers have been under investigation.

Earlier this year, prosecutors in Japan indicted six companies, including advertising giant Dentsu Group, and seven individuals on suspicion of rigging bids worth $320 million for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The accusation came after months of investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the Tokyo Olympics sponsorship agreements, which were held in 2021 after being postponed for one year due to the Corona pandemic.

Dentsu Group has offered its “apologies” and said it has set up a panel of outside experts to review the case.