Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority launched an initiative to raise awareness of the importance of using the natural gas network, which was implemented according to the best safety and security specifications in commercial establishments and restaurants, and to reduce the use of liquefied gas cylinders.

The authority organized inspection campaigns on a number of commercial establishments and restaurants in the Emirate of Sharjah with the aim of ensuring the application of security and safety measures to protect lives and property and taking all measures to ensure benefit from the natural gas network and eliminate the negative effects of the use of gas cylinders.

The Director of the Natural Gas Department, Eng. Amna bin Hadda, explained that the authority is working to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the necessity of cooperating with all parties and taking all measures that guarantee the security and safety of the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah and his keenness to develop services.

She stressed that the authority continues to organize awareness and inspection campaigns aimed at spreading awareness of security and safety procedures and protection of various groups to avoid any dangers of using gas cylinders and the negative effects that this has on individuals and public and private properties.

She added that the inspection campaigns organized by the Natural Gas Department completed the inspection of the entire Nasiriyah area and the Majara and Saja’a areas and to ensure that there were no illegal practices in commercial establishments and restaurants. During the period, legal procedures are applied, indicating that inspection campaigns are carried out by a number of engineers in the Natural Gas Department who have been rehabilitated and trained according to the best specifications.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

