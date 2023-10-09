Due to the way in which the Benefits recovery operation has been organised, “the damage suffered by seriously affected parents and young people in the Benefits Scandal continues to increase.” This is happening despite promises that people in the most difficult positions would be helped first. The Taxes, Surcharges and Customs Inspectorate writes this in a report that will be published on Monday.

The House of Representatives and outgoing State Secretary Aukje de Vries (Benefits, VVD) must therefore discuss as soon as possible about abandoning the ‘first in, first out principle’, in which the cases of people who were the first to report as victims. be treated first. Instead, people who need help the most should be given priority, the Inspectorate writes in the report. The Inspectorate will present more extensive results of an investigation into the recovery operation early next year, but did not want to wait to send this signal, says Inspector General Bart Snels in an explanation to NRC.

Misunderstandings

He wants to clear up two misunderstandings, says Snels. The people who have been so badly affected by their government were often not vulnerable at all. “It is the government that has destroyed them.” Snels: “We also saw those assumptions among employees of the recovery operation. That it concerns people who do not speak the language well, do not understand complicated letters, and are poorly educated. But they were also people with a good job, or with their own company, who got into deep, deep, deep trouble.”

We have never asked the victims: what do you actually want from us?

Snels points to the towers of the ministries, which are visible from the window of his office in The Hague. “Among the people we spoke to was also a civil servant. Someone for whom it was only determined after three years that the allowance was too high, because that was how long it took before the amount was finally determined. He had to pay back almost a hundred thousand euros. Hardly anyone can afford that all at once, even if you have a good job.”

The second misunderstanding lies in the name that the cabinet gave to the organization that is supposed to help victims: “‘Recovery operation’ is a strange word,” says Snels. “There is no way to repair what we have done to people. They had a family, house, job or business, a carefree childhood. Often all of that has been taken away from them. Sometimes because they were seen as fraudsters, but sometimes we don’t know why at all, because the agency’s decisions were so poorly substantiated. You can’t give that back.”

What you might be able to do, says Snels, is help people get back to the point where they were before the government broke into their lives. “That doesn’t happen either.”

Completely stupid

Snels, former Member of Parliament for GroenLinks, feels partly responsible for it. He also thought and voted about the way in which the recovery operation was organised. “We all found it so bad and emotional and heavy in the Chamber. We wanted to help those people as quickly as possible, the Catshuis scheme [die gedupeerde ouders in 2020 op korte termijn 30.000 euro schadevergoeding beloofde] was created under high pressure. But we never asked the people involved: ‘What do you actually want from us?’ We should have asked that question. Instead, we started drawing up procedures, fixing amounts, setting up institutions like crazy – I look at myself now. When I look in the mirror I feel completely stupid.”

We do not realize the negative consequences of our solutions. There is a kind of Bermuda Triangle in public administration where signals from outside disappear

‘Deep in shit’

Did it never occur to him at that time to ask that question? In response, Snels tells an anecdote about a workshop he recently did with colleagues from the Inspectorate. Organized by a foundation run by people who “got deep into shit. Think of psychiatric problems, crime, prison sentences. Somewhere along their path there was someone who took their story seriously.” In a role play, Snels and his colleagues were assigned to help a single mother who was divorced and therefore homeless.

“We received a shopping bag with all kinds of mail. Advertisements from supermarkets, an invitation card for a children’s party, bills, mail from the Tax Authorities, that kind of thing.” He and his colleagues all made the same mistake, Snels says. “We treated each piece of paper as a sub-problem, for which we all came up with partial solutions. We looked for a store where you could buy a birthday gift at a discount, looked at where the offers were in the supermarket, and applied for a payment arrangement.”

There were all kinds of people from the organization walking around there who had been in the greatest misery themselves, and kept saying that they could answer questions. “Not one of us, not one, asked these people: what would help, what should we do. Our Inspectorate, which must be the connection between the outside world and policy.”

Snels again points to the ministries outside his office window. “That is what we do in these policy towers. We all figure out how to solve problems for people. Without us asking first: what do you need? And we don’t realize the negative consequences of our solutions. There is a kind of Bermuda Triangle in public administration where signals from outside disappear.”

Guinea pig in labyrinth

This is also how the Benefits Scandal came about, he thinks. The amount of a supplement – paid as an advance – depends on all kinds of variables, because the government wanted to completely restrict who is entitled to what money and when. “We have made the system far too complicated. We are now making the same mistake again in the recovery operation. Once again, victims have to find their way through the labyrinth like a kind of guinea pig. We first have a light test, then a comprehensive test, then the actual damage committee. We have a separate scheme for ex-partners, for people abroad, for children and soon there will also be one for surviving relatives.”

According to Snels, the constant devising of new routes was intended to get rid of the relatively easy things as quickly as possible, thus freeing up time for the most affected parents, whose situation is often complex. But that did not work, according to the report published on Monday. The solution? According to the Inspectorate, ‘triage’ must take place so that the most affected people are selected and can be helped first. These are people for whom one problem causes another, causing their lives to continue to fall like a row of dominoes.

In the report, the Inspectorate describes it as follows: “The loss of health and/or wage garnishment leads to loss of fixed income, which creates debts. As a result, the fixed costs can no longer be met. This leads to new debts. This leads to the loss of a roof over your head. The major problems facing the family have consequences for the living situation of children within the family and also place a heavy burden on them. These children are confronted with financial worries and have often suffered study delays due to these problems within the family. Also, some children could no longer grow up at home.”

Yet another new arrangement

Doesn’t the intervention that Snels now proposes mean the same thing as he blames the service? Yet another new regulation that actually slows things down further? Snels: “We don’t want to change everything at all, things are going well for a large group of people now.” But this group, with a “cascade of problems,” should be helped as a priority.

Snels and his researchers felt resistance from officials the Inspectorate spoke to for its investigation. Not because they do not want to help these people, but because they find it complicated: how do you objectively determine who has been most seriously affected? Do they have enough information for this? And don’t you miss people or give people unfair priority?

“Yes, it is complicated,” says Snels. “That’s exactly why you have to do it. We have a moral obligation to help this group. Until that happens, the damage to their lives will only increase. It concerns a few thousand families. We will make mistakes, it won’t be perfect. But looking away from it is worse.”

“They must be able to find their lives again. Just a bag of money is not enough if you just want a house. They must receive help to be able to work on recovery themselves. Now they are obliged to tell their story again and again, to provide loads of evidence about their past damage.”

Grotesque shapes

Providing that burden of proof can still take on grotesque forms, according to stories that the Inspectorate collected during the investigation. People who bought second-hand items via Marktplaats out of financial need, but were not reimbursed because the receipt was missing. Loans from family members that were only reimbursed if they were notarized. “As if these people can incur the high notary costs, while they cannot put food on the table for their children.” Victims are also given the impossible task of proving that family members have become ill due to the recovery or termination of the allowance.

Snels: “What really makes me angry is that we get new people into trouble every day with Benefits. The legislation has improved, recoveries are now proportional. The implementation works hard to better inform people, so that they make fewer mistakes. But there is a limit. The fundamental problem is that the system is still so complicated that it is required annually puts 130,000 households in financial trouble.”