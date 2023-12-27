This year, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has rejected a fifth of the decorative fireworks intended for consumers. This makes the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, of which the inspection is part, announced on Wednesday. A total of 171 articles of the so-called F2 fireworks, which include cakes, ground flowers and fountains, were examined in 2023. This year, the decorative fireworks type F2 may only be sold on December 28, 29 and 30, while their use is permitted between December 31, 6 p.m. and January 1, 2 a.m.

The rejected items had problems with burning parts outside the so-called safety circle – diameter 8 meters, height 3 meters – and a sound pressure that exceeded 120 decibels. Shortcomings were also found with composite fireworks, so-called compound boxes that consist of several fireworks parts with different effects. Importers where infringements have been identified are obliged to remove the products in question from the shelves and have them destroyed at their own expense.

In addition, according to the inspection, a quarter of the inspected fireworks material is of insufficient quality. In the event of such infringements, which do not involve rejections, importers will receive a warning letter in the mail urging them to adjust the fireworks. The inspectorate does emphasize that the fireworks industry has recently made efforts to improve the safety of its products. The ILT mentions, among other things, adjusting the dimensions of fireworks items as measures taken.