There periodic inspection of tractors agriculturalthat ministerial, is a highly topical subject in Italy, above all in the light of the new regulations which require greater attention to road safety and respect for the environment. However, despite the importance of the topic, it still lacks an approval ministerial review law of agricultural tractors which continues to be the subject of debate and comparison between the various trade associations. Suffice it to say that approximately 80,000 of the tractors registered before the year 2,000 have been adapted to the most recent safety standards out of over 700,000 vehicles.

Farm tractor overhaul is not yet well regulated

The Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini has recently promised to intervene by including the issue on the agenda of the executive to unblock the age-old issue of overhauling agricultural vehicle tractors.

Tractor review

For lack of implementing decrees and the cadence five-year review for tractors with a maximum speed of less than 40 km/h judged too far apartmany trade associations, including FederUnacoma, have requested theapproval of a new law on the ministerial overhaul of agricultural tractors, which provides for a greater frequency of review and greater attention to environmental regulations. Furthermore, many associations are supporting the need to form a common front to promote the approval of the law and to sensitize public opinion and institutions on the importance of the ministerial overhaul of agricultural tractors.

Tractor revision the Government intervenes with Salvini

In this context, the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma) had invited the other trade associations to unite in a common front to promote theapproval of a law on the ministerial overhaul of agricultural tractors. A law in this sense would be essential to guarantee the safety of agricultural vehicles and the protection of the environment, but also to support the Italian agricultural sector.

The Government understood the problem and the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini took up the topic of the tractor overhaul in a meeting on 22 March 2023 held on road safety where the trade associations involved were present. There has been talk of the need to overhaul a large number of agricultural vehicles, many of which are over 20 years old and do not have adequate safety measures on board such as the roll-bar (mandatory on new tractors since 1998) or belts (mandatory since 2005).

The Ministry of Transport is already working on a decree law on road safety which should be published in April.

Tractor review

Currently, the overhaul of agricultural tractors and agricultural and operating machinery is governed by Ministerial Decree 19.5.2017, prot. no. 214 and from OF 20.5.2015, issued in implementation of articles 111 and 114 of the CDS.

The Ministerial Decree 19.5.2017 applies to wheeled tractors of categories T1b, T2b, T3b, T4b and T5used on public roads, with a maximum design speed exceeding 40 km/h and foreseen a inspection interval of four years after the date of first registration and subsequently every two years.

The OF 20.5.2015 it concerns the agricultural and operating machines other than the aforementioned vehicles and provides for a cadence of five year check. Furthermore, the DI establishes the calendar and timing of the controls and refers to CDS regulation regarding the control of the minimum safety requirements. The decree of Minister of Infrastructure and Transportin concert with the Minister of Agricultureof food and forest sovereignty, must establish the methods of technical control.

Ministerial inspection of agricultural tractors

The​ ​ministerial revision of agricultural tractors, agricultural machines ​and operators is governed by

• OF 20.5.2015 issued in implementation of articles 111 and 114 of the CDS (21)

• Ministerial Decree 19.5.2017, prot. no. 214 which implements the content of the dir. no. 2014/45/EU

Where to review in DEKRA test centre find the one closest to you

The DI 20.5.2015, modified by the DI 28.2.2019, prot. no. 80 Overhaul of agricultural tractors and agricultural vehicles

Regardagricultural and operating machines other than the aforementioned vehicles(wheeled tractors of categories T1b, T2b, T3b, T4b and T5, mainly used on public roads, with a maximum design speed exceeding 40 km/h) namely:

Agricultural tractorsas defined by Directive 2003/37/EC and subsequent amendments and additions (any motorized agricultural or forestry tractor with wheels or tracks, having at least two axles and a maximum design speed of not less than 6 km/h, whose function consists essentially of pulling power, specially designed to pull, push, carry or operate certain interchangeable equipment intended for​ ​agricultural​ ​or forestry​ ​uses, or to tow​ ​agricultural​ ​or forestry trailers. in an agricultural or forestry context and be equipped with seats for companions), Self-propelled​ ​agricultural​ ​operating machines with two or more axles; Trailers​ ​agricultural​ ​with a total mass with full load exceeding 1.5 tons and with a total mass of less than 1,5 tons,if the overall dimensions exceed 4,00 meters long and 2,00 meters wide;

It provides for a control cadence offive years; refers, as regards the control of minimum security requirements, to the CDS Regulation;

Schedule and timing of checks periodic inspection for agricultural tractors

This is a maximum calendar with the dates and deadlines to be respected on the periodic inspection of tractors which was drawn up a few years ago and will certainly have to be updated.

• by31.12.2022if registered before 31.12.1983;

• by31.12.2023if registered between 1.1.1984 and 12.31.1996;

• by31.12.2024if registered between 1.1.1997 and 31.12.2019;

• to thefifth yearby the end of the month of first enrolment, if you enroll after 1.1.2020.

Ministerial Decree 19.5.2017, prot. no. 214

This ministerial decree concernswheeled tractors of categories T1b,T2b,T3b,T4b and T5,used on public roads,with a maximum design speed exceeding 40 km/h.

It provides for a frequency of control everyfour years after the date of first registration and every two years thereafter. Applies from20.5.2018, according to a specific discipline.

The Decree Law also establishes that themethod of carrying out the review, for the purposes of road traffic safety,are defined by the decreeof the Minister of Infrastructure and Transportin concert with the Minister of Agriculture, food sovereignty and forests, in compliance with the criteria set forth in art. 80 CDS, with the possibility of carrying out this​ ​revision​ ​using mobile units (see art. 5 of the DI 20.5.2015). However,this decree has not yet been issued.

Method of technical control for the REVISION OF TRACTORS

The technical control method must be regulated by a specific Interministerial Decree which will be drawn up between Minister of Infrastructure and Transport in concert with the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry.

In May 2018, the MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT had published on the website a

MANAGEMENT DECREE (prot. n. 211), a document (not yet published in the Official Gazette) with operating instructions for the ministerial decree 214/2017 relating to roadworthiness tests of vehicles and their

trailers circulating on public roads.

Expired inspection fine agricultural tractors

In the event of an inspection by the Police what does the finding on one entailfailure to overhaul a tractor or agricultural vehicle?The overdue inspection of tractors entails a sanction based on article 111 of the Highway Code which in paragraph 6 deals with the sanction:

“the administrative fine, updated to 2018, ranges from a minimum of €85 to a maximum of €338; with payment within 5 days of the dispute, a 30% reduction is applied; with payment beyond 60 days, the fine increases to €169. As an accessory sanction, only the withdrawal of the vehicle registration document is envisaged without any administrative detention of the vehicle (seizure)”.

Where will the periodic inspections of agricultural tractors take place?

The revisions of tractors and agricultural vehicles can be carried out at the Civil Motorization or could be carried out at private structures as is already the case for trucks.

