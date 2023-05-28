Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

580,000 vehicles of the heavy weight category were subjected to inspection at the axle weighing stations, to enhance the levels of security and safety in the freight transport sector.

Heavy vehicles are subject to inspection through stations located in the Mussafah area – E30 Truck Road, and the station in Khatm Al-Shakla area – E40 Truck Road, in addition to the smart gates that measure the weights of heavy vehicles during movement to detect the weights of trucks on Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Road E66.

The stations are concerned with monitoring the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, ensuring that their weights and loads conform to the applicable limits and specifications, as well as evaluating the technical condition of those vehicles to maintain the security and safety of road users.

The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport called on all drivers of heavy vehicles and companies working in the field of transport to adhere to the regulations, instructions and procedures for controlling heavy vehicles, and to oblige drivers of heavy vehicles to enter stations to measure the weights of the axles, height and dimensions of those vehicles and to ensure the safety of their movement on the road network.

The operation of the two heavy vehicle control stations comes within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s strategy for traffic safety aimed at preserving the security and safety of road users, and within the vision of the Integrated Transport Center to establish a safe and advanced infrastructure for the road sector and ensure its sustainability.

Heavy vehicle control stations contribute to improving traffic safety levels on the emirate’s roads, and preserving the infrastructure assets of roads and bridges as they are the vital artery of the country’s cities, at a time when the demand for goods transportation is constantly increasing and the consequent increase in the number of trucks in light of the economic and commercial development that in the emirate.

Truck stop

The center stressed the necessity of not stopping trucks and heavy vehicles in residential areas, and in places other than those designated for them, and not allowing them to pass inside residential neighborhoods, in order to ensure the comfort and safety of the residents, and to preserve the infrastructure, and to prevent environmental pollution in those areas.

The smart gates on Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Road E66 support the work of pivot weight stations, which is an integrated smart system consisting of electronic sensors that enable the detection of heavy weights using smart sensors, and a three-dimensional laser measurement system using three-dimensional scanners to determine the length and size of the vehicle. And the number of axles, double tires and speed, as this project enables monitoring the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles and ensuring the extent to which their weights and loads match the limits and specifications in force, as part of the Abu Dhabi Traffic Safety strategy aimed at preserving the security and safety of road users, and within the vision of the Integrated Transport Center to establish a structure Safe and sophisticated infrastructure for bandits.