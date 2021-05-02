The “Distinguished and Fast Lane” service, which was launched by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters in cooperation with the “Tasjeel” village for checking and renewing vehicles, has achieved tangible success, through which 21,341 vehicles have been examined in a record time of no more than five minutes, since the launch of the “express lane” service. “To inspect vehicles in June 2020, bearing in mind that the examination is for vehicles starting from the 2015 model and later and does not apply to vehicles below that.

The head of the technical inspection department at the Sharjah Police Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lt. Col. Muhammad Ahmad Al Mehrezi, said that the service came within the relentless efforts of the Sharjah Police aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and happiness by adding more quality to the services provided according to the best standards and as soon as possible to save effort and time for its customers. It serves their interests. This is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Colonel Al Mehrezi added: “This comes from Sharjah Police’s keenness and interest in making its customers happy, by providing many distinguished services using the latest technologies and means to facilitate and facilitate the auditors to complete their transactions in accordance with international best practices with the aim of enhancing the quality of life for the UAE community.”





