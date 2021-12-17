‘Wash your hands,’ advises Prime Minister Rutte at almost every corona press conference. Many people have a bottle of hand alcohol in their bag or pocket for the interim cleaning of the keyboards. If you are not equipped, you will find pumps with disinfectant and a large roll of kitchen paper in many places. They have become indispensable in supermarkets, but things are not going well. Resources are unsuitable and the explanation could be better, concludes the Inspectorate.











At the start of the pandemic, many people were concerned about it: dirty shopping carts and products that someone else had touched with their unwashed corona fingers. Was it not a fellow customer or the potentially infected stock filler who put the products full of viruses on the shelves. The question is whether anyone has actually been infected like this in practice. The fact is that cleaning products are available everywhere. The question soon arose as to whether all the agents used actually work against viruses at all. What good is an average hand gel if you are dealing with a virus? Marcel Zwietering, professor of Food Microbiology at Wageningen University, spoke to him about it NU.nl express his doubts. “To clear up a first misunderstanding: an antibacterial hand gel does not help against the corona virus.”

Misunderstanding

Viruses have nothing to do with bacteria. Such a gel helps to kill bacteria, but says nothing about killing viruses.” Of course there are also disinfecting, antimicrobial and hygienic hand gels, but the professor is skeptical about that too. ,,What have the manufacturers tested the hand gel for? Maybe on some bacteria and on a virus. You don’t know.” And so there are regulations for which means are suitable. Real corona car washes appeared at the supermarkets for shopping carts and anyone who wants to go through the gate with their freshly waxed cart can’t escape a dispenser or squeeze bottle with hand alcohol. But, concludes the inspection of living environment and transport, the use of ‘ethanol-based biocides’ – also called ethyl alcohol and the most common form of the substance – can and must be improved.



Quote

What have the manufacturers tested the hand gel for? Maybe on some bacteria and on a virus. You do not know Marcel Zwietering, Professor of Food Microbiology at Wageningen University

Shortage

An inspection of 29 supermarkets shows that hand disinfectants that are not authorized for that purpose are offered in seven places and that where authorized products are concerned, there is no good explanation about how and for how long the hand alcohol should be used. Despite all good intentions, there is no question of ‘effective disinfection’, it sounds. People simply don’t disinfect their hands enough. But things also go wrong when cleaning the carts. During the first lockdown, many supermarkets chose to have an employee clean and distribute the shopping carts. A coin was no longer necessary, but not infrequently you were handed a soaking shopping cart. During the second lockdown, it differed per super. With one the cart was disinfected, with the other you had to do that yourself.

False safety

However, it is not always clear what is in all those bottles of cleaning products. The inspectors discovered that too. Of the 22 supermarkets that offer disinfectants to clean surfaces such as the cart handle, only one works with an approved agent. The processing time is also not sufficient. Sometimes it could even be five minutes. Misuse creates a false sense of security. In addition, the frequent use of ethanol also means a greater chance of irritation and drying of the skin. The supermarkets that, according to the Inspectorate, use an unauthorized disinfectant have been addressed and the use has been stopped. A warning letter to the head offices and the Central Food Trade Bureau should ensure that branch holders have the right resources from now on. The supermarkets must also put up clear instructions for use with the dispensers, explaining to people how much disinfectant they should use and for how long. Hands should be sanitized for 30 seconds. It RIVM also recommends hand alcohol only if hand washing is not possible for a longer period of time. Washing at home with soap and water before and afterwards is preferable.

Respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name be placed. We do this because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.