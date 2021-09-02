PostNL was fined 288,000 euros because foreigners worked without a permit. Because they did not have European nationality, the employer must apply for a work permit for them. The company did not do this and therefore a fine of 8,000 euros was imposed per employee. It turns out Thursday from information from the Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate.

The illegal practices occurred in 2019. However, fines were only recently imposed by the Inspectorate, because first a fine report had to be drawn up and legal experts had to consider it. 95% of the Dutch parcel delivery market is in the hands of the four largest companies PostNL, DHL, DPD and UPS.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) noted recently that the number of parcels sent increased by 35 percent in 2020, partly due to the corona pandemic. According to the Inspectorate, the parcel companies are under great pressure and that is why they frequently use (sub)contractors and contractors to deliver the parcels. Due to the high pressure in the working method, there are risks of ‘working for a long time, underpayment and illegal employment’, the Inspectorate writes. This was checked in a major study in 2019. It came to light that one of the companies employed illegal workers.