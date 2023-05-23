The Education Inspectorate still finds the teaching quality at the Cornelius Haga Lyceum, the much-discussed Islamic secondary school in Amsterdam, not good enough. The Inspectorate published Tuesday a quality review in which she rates the MAVO and VWO departments as ‘very weak’, just like last year. The HAVO section qualifies the Inspectorate slightly higher (‘unsatisfactory’), which means that it has moved out of the danger zone.

The judgment gives Minister Dennis Wiersma (Education, VVD) the legal scope to intervene at the school, which was frequently in the news in 2019 due to AIVD warnings about possible Salafist education. In a response, Wiersma says that he will not impose any (financial) sanctions for the time being, but that he will talk to the board about how to comply with the recovery orders and “how the school can be offered a sustainable future”.

Together with the Inspectorate, the minister then wants to “examine which interventions are necessary”. According to the minister, the inspection report increases the concerns he already had about the quality of education and administrative skills at Haga.

‘Not substantially improved’

The Inspectorate finds, among other things, that the supervision of students is inadequate, that many lessons are canceled and that the school board ‘insufficiently monitors and promotes the quality of education’. According to the Inspectorate, the school has not succeeded in “substantially improving” the quality of education in the past year.

Besides the criticism of the Inspectorate, another danger lurks. Since last year, the Haga Lyceum has been below the so-called cancellation standard, the minimum number required by law. If this is the case three years in a row, the minister of education can also terminate government funding on the basis of this.