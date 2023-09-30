The supervision of the maximum limit established for campaign and pre-campaign expenses in the 2023-2024 electoral process is the great challenge that the National Electoral Institute (INE).

It’s by law

Although it may seem like a dance of millions, none of the established campaign limits is a coincidence, since they arise from what is mandated by the General Law of Institutions and Electoral Procedures (LGIPE), the electoral expert Andrés López Muñoz made clear.

He explained that, according to article 243, paragraph 4, subsection a), section I, the LGIPE provides that the campaign spending limit for the presidential election is equivalent to 20 percent of the public campaign financing established for all parties in the year of the presidential election, an amount that by 2024 amounts to 3,304 million 893,614 pesos , and that is why the spending limit was set at 660.9 million pesos.

Legislators

Likewise, he said that the limit of campaign expenses for the election of majority federal deputies it results from dividing the campaign spending limit established for the presidential election by 300, which is the number of federal electoral districts into which the country is divided; That’s why it adds up to a maximum of 2.2 million pesos for them.

He added that for each formula in the election of senators by the principle of majority, the maximum limit for campaign expenses derives from multiplying the sum of the campaign spending ceiling for the election of majority federal deputies by the number of districts included in the entity in question, but in no case will the number of districts to be considered be greater than 20, for this reason He added, the financing for senatorial candidates is different, depending on the entity.

“It has already been approved, they can spend less, but that is the limit, that is, they cannot spend more, and the INE, through the inspection area, will ensure that the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic do not exceed that limit.” stop; the candidates for each of the 300 electoral districts do not exceed that limit,” he added.

Nora Arellano, political analyst and columnist THE DEBATEadded that, although it may sound contradictory, the maintenance of Mexican democracy in the hands of the State is to motivate the creation of an adequate partisan political culture that is developed, in an equitable manner, in accordance with the action of the militants in each party. politician and the votes he has in that sense.

INE, impartial

However, he added, it requires a INE strengthened and citizen. “The point is that we hope that the INE remains truly impartial, that they do technical supervision work, completely adhered to legality and that they do not turn a blind eye to any political party, that is truly the development of a culture of political participation, because in the best terms, The truth is that it is going to be a contest with approximately 20 thousand positions in dispute at the national level, which leads us to the largest election we have ever had; So, we need to join forces.”

Arellano appealed that the cuts and the issues that the INE is going through do not affect the electoral process or the day of that day, but above all, the review that has to be done of the accounts of each of the candidates.

“It is a great job that lies ahead of the INE”, he stated.

To understand: INE establishes limits on campaign and pre-campaign expenses

Based on the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Proceduresthe INE unanimously approved the maximum limits of pre-campaign and campaign expenses for the Presidency of the Republicthe deputations and senators of relative majority corresponding to the Process

Federal Electoral 2023-2024

The candidates for the Presidency of the Republic They will have a spending limit of 660 million 978 thousand 723 pesos for the campaign and 85 million 926 thousand 665 pesos for their pre-campaign.

The candidates for federal deputies By relative majority they will have a spending limit of 329 thousand 638 pesos for pre-campaign and 2 million 203 thousand 262 pesos for campaigns.

While the senatorial candidates will have different spending limits per federal entity.