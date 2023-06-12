The baby who died last year in the application center for asylum seekers in Ter Apel, died in “housing conditions that were unhealthy for a mother with young children”. This is what the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate writes in a study published this Monday morning. Because the cause of death is not known, the inspection cannot establish a link between the death and the circumstances.

The three-month-old baby died on the morning of August 24, 2022, at the height of the asylum crisis. After the death, the Netherlands Forensic Institute started an investigation into the cause of death, but it has not been determined. The Public Health and Youth Inspectorate and the Justice and Security Inspectorate investigated the circumstances in which the child died, the separate investigations were published jointly on Monday morning.

The investigations of the inspectorates paint a picture of what happened behind the gates of Ter Apel during the asylum crisis. The most vulnerable asylum seekers were received there, who, according to COA employees, could not spend the night on the lawn among the hundreds of others, mostly men, under any circumstances. Only: there was no room for the people who were allowed to enter.

Read alsoSleeping outside and a dead baby



There was smoking

That is why provisional sleeping places were set up on the grounds of the registration centre. This is how the baby ended up in the gym on the site. The inspections write that it was dirty, there was smoking. There were no cribs and no sleeping bags. The baby slept next to his mother on a mattress.

Because dozens of people stayed close together, the inspections write, there was a risk of infectious diseases. The inspection of Justice and Security also reconstructed the night of the death: the baby, who was not “visibly ill” according to the inspection, was found by his mother in the early morning with blood and foam on his face. Resuscitation by rushed employees was to no avail.

The Justice and Security Inspectorate writes that “at the time of the incident, nothing had actually or formally been arranged” for refugees who could not yet go through the asylum procedure. According to the inspectorate, COA employees on the spot ‘worked from a humanitarian point of view to shape the reception, without actually being equipped for this’.

Although on the basis of the information currently known, no relationship can be established between the death and the circumstances, the IGJ Inspectorate writes, it remains a “fact that it is tragic that a child dies under these circumstances.”