The Director General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, confirmed that a specialized inspection team affiliated with the department has launched a wide inspection campaign with the aim of monitoring real estate advertisements in the emirate and the extent to which real estate development companies, real estate offices and real estate owners comply with the legislation and laws in force in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 2 of the year 2020 regarding the regulation of real estate development in the Emirate of Ajman, which aims to create a safe investment environment, provide transparency and enhance the emirate’s competitiveness in the real estate sector.

He explained that the department is keen to carry out its regulatory and oversight role to the fullest extent to create a suitable environment for investors, preserve the rights of owners and traders, and regulate the relationship between the seller and the buyer, calling on all concerned parties to cooperate with the department by adhering to the regulations and legislation enacted by the government for them and for a bright future for the real estate sector in Emirate of Ajman.

He added that the department has provided through its digital portal the service of a “real estate advertisement permit”, which can be obtained in a period not exceeding 5 minutes only, and allows real estate developers, real estate offices and real estate owners to obtain a permit to promote their real estate legally and avoid any kind of violations, through procedures and steps. A simplified form is to submit a service application accompanied by the required documents, then the application is reviewed and approved by the concerned departments in the department, and after paying the specified fees for the service and final approval of the transaction, the applicant receives the approval of the advertising permit via e-mail.