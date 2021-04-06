The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country, during which it announced that the percentage of vaccine recipients in the country reached 62.57% of the target group, while the total number of examinations for early detection of Coronavirus reached more than 38 million examinations. .

And she stressed the need to adhere to not holding any gatherings during the month of Ramadan, to stop visits and social events, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out, and to take legal measures against violators, which may amount to closing the facility.

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the state continues to apply its professional methodology in dealing with and containing the pandemic, highlighting the Emirati model in managing this crisis, which balanced health and the economy, with constant emphasis on remaining First primary health.

Al Dhaheri said: “The UAE has so far managed to provide more than eight and a half million doses of (Covid-19) vaccines, bringing the percentage of vaccine recipients to 62.57% of the target group, an achievement that adds to the state’s record as part of its continuous endeavor. To provide the vaccine to members of society », pointing out that the state continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation, to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, as the total number of examinations has reached, to date, more than 38 million examinations.

He added: “Ramadan comes to us, for the second year in a row, under exceptional circumstances imposed on us by the pandemic that is sweeping the world, and within the framework of social responsibility, we emphasize all measures and guidelines that were previously announced, which aim to maintain safety and public health during the month of Ramadan.” .

Al-Dhaheri added: “We call upon everyone to abide by not holding any gatherings during Ramadan, to stop visits and social events, and to use social media with relatives and friends. The establishment of family and institutional breakfast tents and commercial Ramadan tents has also been prohibited,” stressing the need for everyone to cooperate and adhere to the aforementioned procedures and instructions. , Where intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against violators, which may reach the point of closing the facility.

For its part, the spokesperson for the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Nouf Al Shehhi, stated that the authority will implement programs to develop religious knowledge during the month of Ramadan through the media and smart platforms, within three services that include broadcasting religious programs that address faith, belief and ethical issues, with a focus on promoting values. Family and national lectures, and the implementation of lectures remotely ».

And she said, “The guests of His Highness the President of the State will be organized this year through virtual platforms, and 10 guests will participate in it with specific lectures and specialized seminars, with the organization of the (UAE, the homeland of peace and tolerance) forum.”

1988 new cases of “Corona” … and 4 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that, during the past 24 hours, 254,944 new examinations were conducted to early detection and count the new cases infected with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them, as the intensification of the examination procedures in the country contributed to the detection of 1988 new cases of the virus, It also announced the death of four cases infected with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1516 cases. ‌ It also announced the recovery of 2,138 new cases of people infected with the virus, and announced the provision of 62 thousand and 781 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that were provided, as of yesterday, to eight million and 659 thousand and 503 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution 87.55 doses per 100 people. Abu Dhabi – WAM





