The Department of Municipalities and Transport launched the awareness campaign “Your residence is your responsibility” in the cities and regions of the emirate to confront the phenomenon of overcrowding, stressing that it will launch inspection campaigns during the first quarter of next year (2023), to monitor violators based on what is stipulated in Law No. (8) of 2019 regarding the regulation of Occupancy of real estate and residential units in Abu Dhabi, and administrative penalties and fines amounting to one million dirhams will be imposed on anyone who violates the provisions of the law and its implementing regulations.

The municipality stated that the campaign aims to address the phenomenon of overpopulation, which is defined as the occupancy of a group of people in a residential unit in a way that is not commensurate with its area and the nature of the services allocated to it, in addition to getting rid of the negative manifestations that result from overcrowding, and violate security and safety procedures, prevailing customs and public taste. It contradicts the principles of public morals and morals prevailing in the state.

The department called on all citizens, real estate owners and companies to abide by the law, by adhering to the number of individuals in one housing unit, and housing workers in residential areas designated for them, away from family homes. The awareness campaign, which was launched in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, aims to protect community members and enhance their awareness to address the negative effects of overpopulation. With the aim of raising the standard of living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

According to the department, inspection campaigns begin by the inspectors of the three municipalities of the emirate, starting from the first quarter of 2023, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport is responsible for imposing administrative penalties and fines and following up on compliance with the implementation of the decision. Pointing out that it provides a special mechanism for reconciliation, by offering reconciliation to the violator, provided that it is proven This is in the minutes of the procedures. The violator who accepts reconciliation must pay a financial fine equivalent to (75%) of the total administrative fine specified for the violation within a period not exceeding sixty days from the date the reconciliation was offered to him, in addition to the grievance mechanism. The violator can submit a grievance request through the TAMM platform, within a week of its date.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport stressed the importance of consolidating the foundations of a safe society in its housing, by regulating legislation and laws that enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by applying the law regulating the occupancy of real estate and housing units in the emirate, to preserve the general appearance, and in order to improve the reality of living life, and achieve the well-being of all Residents of the emirate.. The law also adopts and takes into account humanitarian cases when applying it.

The department stressed the importance of reporting the phenomenon of “overcrowding”, which is a duty and a societal responsibility, and the owner, investor and tenants must observe the most important standards and requirements for leasing and works. In turn, we are keen to preserve peace, safety and public health, to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport is the authority empowered to issue administrative and financial violations, and to monitor and implement the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2019 regarding the regulation of real estate and residential units occupancy. Abu Dhabi Government Call Center 800555.