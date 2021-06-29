Umm Al Quwain (Union)

Umm Al Quwain Municipality launched a campaign to monitor food establishments operating in the Falaj Al Mualla area, to ensure that some grocery and supermarket owners did not disconnect the electricity from food storage refrigerators during the night.

The Municipality Department in Falaj Al Mualla reported that some people disconnect the electricity from the refrigerators, with the aim of saving energy consumption at the expense of the health and safety of consumers, which leads to food and frozen items being exposed to damage, pointing out that inspection campaigns will continue throughout the summer, to limit the establishment of shops. with this behaviour.

The department stressed that the campaign comes within the framework of the process of activating the supervision of supermarkets and groceries by focusing on obligating their owners to apply healthy storage methods, and to display foodstuffs in a way that does not expose them to damage or loss of nutritional value.