Spider-Man from Marvel’s Spider-Man will appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Yep, you read that right. The Yuri Lowenthal-voiced Spidey from Insomniac’s PlayStation game series will be part of the upcoming animated multiverse movie.

Insomniac’s Spidey incarnation can be briefly seen in Across the Spider-Verse’s latest trailer – although it is unclear how much of a role the character will play in the final film.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man appears at the 1:25 mark.

Across the Spider-Verse, due out next summer, is the sequel to 2018’s excellent animated Miles Morales movie Into the Spider-Verse. This follow-up is set to expand on that film’s universe-hopping shenanigans and feature many more Spidey variants – including the star of Insomniac’s PlayStation series.

The suggestion that Insomniac’s Spidey was in the film was first reported in November, when movie blog The Cosmic Circus Claimed its sources had said the Yuri Lowenthal-voiced video game character would pop up.

Whether Lowenthal is actually returning to lend his voice to the movie is not yet confirmed, however – and it could be the character simply gets a silent cameo.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Fun fact: this isn’t the first time Insomniac’s Spidey has been seen hopping dimensions. The same incarnation popped up in comic book form during Marvel’s Spider-Geddon event, and met various over Spider variants then.

Back in the world of video games, Insomniac’s Spidey will reappear next year in the studio’s next big release: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Yuri Lowenthal is definitely back for that, as he and Nadji Jeter’s Miles Morales battle Venom in a “darker” Empire Strikes Back-style sequel.