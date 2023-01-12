J-POP Manga announces the imminent arrival in Italy of the first volume of Insomniacs After Schoolwork of Makoto Ojiro. The volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from January 25th at the introductory price of €6.90. For the occasion, the publishing house will release both the regular edition and a special Variant cover enriched by multicolored reflections. The company also announced that the publication of the manga will take place monthly for the first three volumesand then became bimonthly.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Makoto Ojiro’s Insomniacs After School

An original school comedy about the unlikely friendship between two boys, united by the common… insomnia! The anime and live-action series based on the manga will be released in 2023.

“ Sai Nakami, the sound of falling rain is soothing. It seems that the rain falls to the same rhythm of breathing and heartbeats. This is why it calms humans. Surely even your sleepless nights… they have a meaning.

Milan, 12 January 2023. The January 25th for J-POP Manga the awaited first volume of Insomniacs After Schoolthe slice of life series by Makoto Ojiro. The volume will be available in both a regular version and an exclusive variant enriched by glitter constellations with a thousand multicolored reflections!

Ganta Nakami is a serious and studious high school student, but tormented by insomnia: his constant nervousness doesn’t make him very popular at school. For this, he is desperately looking for a place to isolate himself and try to snatch a few hours of sleep. One day he finds himself in the old school astronomy club, an abandoned and supposedly haunted classroom where desks, chairs and lockers are piled up. In the midst of the mess, he tracks down a classmate of his, Isaki Magari. Exactly unlike Ganta, Isaki is very popular and well liked by her classmates but, just like him, she suffers from insomnia and can only sleep peacefully in the hall of the defunct club. After deciding they can share their tiny hideaway, the two will discover they have more in common than a sleep disorder.

Original school comedy in full rom-com style, Insomniacs After School will be in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from January 25th. The first three volumes of the series will be released at monthly cadence to then continue with a bimonthly release.

The anime transposition of the manga has been announced for spring 2023 (at this link the official trailer) and a live-action series is also in the works, expected later this year.

Insomniacs After School 1

by Makoto Ojiro

Ongoing Series – bimonthly

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure with Overload

Pages – 192, B/W + Colour

Price – €6.90