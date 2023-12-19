Wolverine it won't be the only X-Men game produced by Insomniac Games: Confirmation comes in the worst possible way, i.e. through the disclosure of files following a hacker attack.

The fact was reported by Insider Gaming, which confirmed the existence, among the stolen files, of a contract signed by Jim Ryan (ex-president of Sony) and Isaac Perlmutter (Marvel) in 2021.

The contract had arranged for the construction of 3 video games dedicated to the X-Men: we know Wolverine very well by now, but what the other two games are is still a mystery. This takes on a reason when, as reported by further disclosed files, we notice the release window expected for the aforementioned titles.

The release window for Marvel's Wolverine has been outlined according to this contract: it should arrive on the market by September 2025. The release of the other two games would instead be scheduled between 2029 and 2033.

In short, a very long-term contract, but one that seems to have been a winning move given the successes among critics and audiences garnered by the Marvel's Spider-Man series: it seems that Insomniac wants to consolidate its commitment to the world of superhero video games.

In these hours they continue to come to light new information regarding Insomniac Games' projects: we will keep you updated on all developments.