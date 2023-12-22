Insomniac Games has recently released an official statement to comment on the thorny situation that the company that created Marvel's Spider-Man and beyond is experiencing.

The story of thehacker attack immediately by the company shook an entire community and the leak resulting from the dissemination of the stolen data revealed all the projects in progress.

“We thank you for your incredible support. We deeply appreciate it. We are sad and angry about the hacker attack with which some criminals hit our studio and about everything that follows from it, including emotionally. In the last few days we have been focusing on providing support to each other. We understand that the stolen data also includes private information of our employees, former developers, and other workers. This data also includes details on the development of Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We are continuing to work to determine the impact of this information leak. This experience was extremely tiring for us. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the games we develop the way we intended and the way players deserve. Regardless, both Logan and Insomniac are resilient. The game is in the early stages of production and will evolve throughout development according to our plans. We appreciate the enthusiasm of fans and will publish official information on Marvel's Wolverine when the time is ripe. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac Games, we thank you for your support during these difficult times.”

