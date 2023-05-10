It goes without saying at this point that the anticipation and excitement for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They are at their highest point. However, fan anticipation may pale in comparison to the expectations Insomniac has for the game. A clip from Insomniac’s latest Twitch stream was captured by user @ErgogianBoisttt and later posted by Evan Filarca, known as the leader of the Spider Squad fan group.

In the clip, Jon Paquette, Insomniac’s Narrative Director, shares his excitement for the upcoming release saying:

“Wow, I’m excited for spider-man 2! Obviously I can’t say much, but we’re working really hard to make sure this is the best game we’ve ever made and we can’t wait to share it with all of you.” “Boy am I excited about Spider-Man 2. There’s obviously not much I can say, but boy, are we really workin’ hard to try and make sure that this is the best game we’ve ever made and we can’t wait to share it with y’all.” – Jon Paquette, Narrative Director at Insomniac Games🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/8O9NTt1Q2T — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) May 9, 2023

It’s a bold statement from the studio, and one that’s sure to generate ripples of excitement among fans of spidey just as the game is preparing to enter its promotional period. So far, we have only gotten a cinematic trailer that was shown during the Exhibition of PlayStation of 2021.

With sony possibly gearing up for another mammoth event this month, we’ll likely see another look at spider-man 2 with a new gameplay included. The game is scheduled to be released in the fall, but it could be that we get a surprise by releasing it in the month of heavy releases: September.

This is based on comments from the actor venom, Tony Todd, who claims he was told that Insomniac will start promoting the game in earnest in August. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier seemed to corroborate this claim, noting that it was a factor in the delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League see you next year.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Don’t get me wrong, I really enjoy Insomniac’s Spider-Man games but, I’ve been waiting so long for the opportunity to play Miles Morales to finally feel like it was the same as the first game, so I won’t expect anything more from this sequel to see if surprise me with something