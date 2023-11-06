













Insomniac says that Miles Morales is already the main Spider-Man of its universe | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









In an interview with the site Gizmodo, the narrative director and a writer of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They talked about its end. Here they confirmed that Miles Morales is now the main protector of New York City. While Peter Parker will stay behind the scenes for a bit, but can return to action at any time. Surely a big event in the next installment will bring him out of retirement.

They also commented that this is the good thing about writing this story with two protagonists. They are both strong in their own ways, which makes them support each other. Just as we saw when Miles was the one who rescued Peter from the control of the symbiote suit.

We recommend you: Spider-Man 2 becomes the fastest-selling PlayStation game with 2.5 million copies in one day

With these words speculations about the inevitable Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. In fact, in networks it is already suspected that they could adapt elements of Superior Spider-Man with the return of Doctor Octopus and the possible death of Peter. Do you think they dare to give good Parker a tragic end in the next installment?

What do we know about the future of Marvel’s Spider-Man?

After the departure of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Much has been said about the sequel. Although it has not been formally announced, it seems a fact that we will have it in the future. However, we still don’t know when it could arrive. After all, Insomniac will now focus on the Wolverine game, which takes place in the same universe.

Source: Sony.

In addition, the creative director of the recent sequel spoke about other possibilities. One of them is a spin-off dedicated to Venom, which will surely come true. The clues are already there since they made it playable, and it was very well received by the fans.. Which of these projects excites you the most?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)