It seems like a joke now, but a few years ago Insomniac Games released an exclusive video game for the Xbox One, Sunset Overdrivewhich received unfair treatment from users, since it was not given much attention despite having a lot of publicity. And now that the company belongs to PlayStationmany are crying out for a port to be made but to PS4 and PS5, after all Microsoft for some reason he didn’t keep the intellectual property.

Just recently, the company has released some posts celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of the development studio, remembering many games like Ratchet and Clankgoing through the saga of Spider-Man, Spyro The Dragon And till Sunset Overdrive, which surprised fans. And just in their mention, they have been asked if they have plans to make the aforementioned port, having a short answer but which suggests that they do not have much interest in doing so.

We’re busy with Marvel’s Wolverine! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 25, 2024

As can be seen from the response you have sent me, Insomniac Games, For now they are very busy with Marvel’s Wolverine, a title that is going through a moment of strong controversy, given that some gameplays have been leaked online, although they are seen from very early stages of development. The leak began at the end of 2023, with a prior warning from a group of hackers, a request that was not attended to by Sony and they immediately released a lot of content online to demonstrate its veracity.

Here is the description of the study:

Remember that Sunset Overdrive is available on consoles Xbox, PC and Game Pass.

Author’s note: It’s definitely a great game that more people should try out, so giving it a second chance wouldn’t be a bad idea.