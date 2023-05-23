By the end of this year we will see the new one launched on the market Marvel’s Spider-Man Of Insomniac Games which will feature both theSpiderman Of Peter Parker that that of Miles Morales. The presence of both characters as well as being particularly appreciated by the fans has also become a reason for various misunderstandings, many have in fact thought that with two protagonists it would have been possible to collaborate with a friend during the adventure but Insomniac Games was not long in coming in denying these rumours.

In fact, he did so on Twitter where, in response to a fan who asked for clarifications on the matter, the company defined Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 “an epic single-player adventure” making clear the absence of any multiplayer mode.

So how will the presence of two protagonists be managed during the game? The most corroborated hypothesis seems to imagine two campaigns in which we will move during the story meeting new friends and defeating numerous opponents with both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, we are also quite certain that the two will also collaborate on several occasions with the common goal of defeat the now well-known villain of the game, Venom. Although nothing certain, the premises that we can imagine for Insomniac’s new Spider-Man are all fantastic and we can’t wait to finally get our hands on it.