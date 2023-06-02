Last week, Insomniac Games showed off the seamless transitions between Peter Parker and his fellow web-slinger, Miles Morales, in spider-man 2. These moments in the game’s reveal were impressive, evoking memories of the similar fluidity experienced in another game exclusive. PS5 from Insomniac, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. However, she still had questions. Can we switch characters only at certain points in the story, or can we switch between them freely?

It turns out that the answer is a bit of both.

“When you play the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles… it’s done based on the story and how we want it to play out,” said the creative director of spider-man 2Bryan Intihar, in an exclusive interview with Eurogamer.

“As you saw in the gameplay reveal, which is a segment of the main story, we are presetting those changes based on what we want to achieve in the plot.”

However, when you find yourself in the open world of New York in spider-man 2is different.

“We will have content designed around Peter, content designed around Miles, and content where you can play any of them,” Intihar shared. “You will be able to freely switch between them in the open world with the push of a button.” This is possible thanks to the power of playstation 5. “Being able to switch between the two characters so quickly in the open world is really cool,” Intihar smiled. “Being able to choose who I want to play in a certain activity…it’s been amazing to have that feature. It’s something we probably wouldn’t have explored before.”

In addition, these character changes will be linked to the three skill trees of spider-man 2: one for Peter, one for Miles and one shared.

“We want to make sure that when you switch between the heroes, there is a sense of familiarity. Both are spider-manyou know how to play the game, but you still have that flexibility in customizing and upgrading each of them through their skill trees,” explained Ryan Smith, game director of spider-man 2. “We saw in the gameplay reveal how Miles has the evolved Venom powers, while Peter has the symbiote abilities. These changes affect the way you play and you can also improve them in their respective skill trees.

At one point the team was asked if there is the possibility of changing other characters in the game to which they replied that the questions should be focused on gameplay, so for the moment it seems that Insomniac is not going to give more details about the title, Or maybe this means they have a surprise up their sleeve for a future presentation.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: give me now spider-man 2I’m sure it’s going to be a great game.