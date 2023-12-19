













Insomniac leak shows million-dollar agreements to make Marvel games









The same document shows that Insomniac Games commits to releasing three games based on the X Menbetween now and 2035. The game of wolverine It will be one of them, followed by another dedicated to the entire team. For now it is a mystery what the third one will be and which character they could base it on.

As part of these agreements, Marvel cannot announce new games about the X-Men on consoles or PC. Characters can only appear in games where they are not the protagonists and never as an incentive to buy something from the competition.. Like using Colossus exclusively on Xbox or something like that.

There is also a section that says what can lead to the termination of these agreements. If any of these games do not reach 6 million copies sold in their first year, then either party can terminate the contract. Of course, if Insomniac finishes it, they will have to pay Marvel $9 million.

How much will it cost Insomniac Games to make these games?

Perhaps one of the most interesting sections of the document is the amount of money that Insomniac Games will dedicate to these titles. Each of them will have a budget of 120 million dollars for its production, 30 million for marketing and 9 million in advance for Marvel.

Source: 20th Century Fox.

Regarding the distribution of sales, how the income will go is also detailed. Of course, Marvel will be the one who takes the lion's share. The biggest difference will be in sales made in console packages, for example a PS5 that includes Wolverine, since here the publisher will take 50% of those sales. Were these agreements expected to be like this?

