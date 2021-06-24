With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart already on the market and conquering all PS5 players, Insomniac Games prepares for its next foray into this industry. Although details are scarce at the moment, A job application reveals that this studio is developing a title with multiplayer elements.

In this way, Insomniac is looking for people who can fill the positions of Creative Director, which will define the vision of this game, a systems designer focused on multiplayer aspects, someone in charge of the narrative, art director and a special effects artist.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things! Apply today: https://t.co/WpJzOR39tK pic.twitter.com/eBJzEEtCsR – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 24, 2021

Unfortunately, these requests do not reveal more details about the study’s next project. However, there are a couple of options. The first of these is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Considering the first game was a huge success, and late last year we saw a lone expansion, a sequel is very likely. On the other hand, it is speculated that Insomniac will return to the world of Sunset Overdrive with a remastering of the first installment or a continuation. There are even people who make mention of the Resistance series.

We can only wait and see what kind of games Insomniac Games has on the doorstep. On related issues, a rumor has it that a lone expansion of Ghost of tsushima will be available this year.

Via: Insomniac Games