Insomniac Games is officially under attack: the hackers who a few days ago had started negotiations for a possible ransom of the data did not receive a response and, for this reason, they have definitively taken action.

Hundreds of thousands of internal company documents were released overnight: Insider Gaming talks about more 1 million and 300 thousand documents between plans for future games and private information regarding the company's employees under PlayStation.

A situation that Insomniac is experiencing is disconcerting to say the least and with few precedents: I am therefore not the only one at risk future projectswhich were leaked first, but also sensitive data of hundreds of workers.

The hacker organization stated that the target was not randomly selected: as reported by Cyber ​​Dailythe hacker group has always considered Insomniac a “easy target”adding that they didn't have to work very hard to get hold of that data.

Insider Gaming also stated that it has contacted Insomniac Games and Sony directly to receive further information regarding thethe nature of the stolen data: At the moment no response has been received in this regard.

We will keep you updated on developments on this news leak Without precedents.