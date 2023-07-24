Insomniac Games is one of the most popular teams of recent years: the creators of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank and the highly anticipated Wolverine do not seem to want to stop there.

In a recent interview with Erin Eberhardt, project director of the studio, posted on Twitter by Dream Walker and reported by Push Square, the insider said that Insomniac is working on a triple A not yet revealed.

Difficult to know what it could be since they have not been provided more information about it: a new Ratchet & Clank? A completely new game, maybe multiplayer as some previous rumors have suggested?

The fact that it will be a title that the insider herself reiterated as AAA bodes well: we are not talking about a secondary project, but about what could be one of the next flagship titles for PS5.

Fans doubt the studio is working at the same time as ben 3 Marvel games: for this reason we have reason to believe that, probably, the team will be working on a completely different franchise.

We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive on the market in the autumn (complete with a dedicated PS5 bundle), while there is still not much news on Wolverine’s highly anticipated Insomniac Games game.