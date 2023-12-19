In the middle of last week it was announced that Insomniac Games, the studio responsible for the Marvel's Spider-Man games, had suffered a ransomware attack, as hackers had kidnapped the company's private information, and were planning to sell these details for more than two million dollars. Although at the time many thought that this problem would be solved out of the public eye, Today we woke up to the news that more than 1.3 million documents about the company are already circulating on the internet.

That's right, the hackers have gotten their way, and more than 1.7 terabytes of information about Insomniac Games, where we not only find information about the studio's following games, but private information about your employeesis now available to anyone who knows how to search the internet.

While we won't share specific details, the massive leak has revealed what plans Insomniac Games has going forward, and that includes more games in collaboration with Marvel. Among their plans are Marvel's Venom in 2025, Marvel's Wolverine in 2026, Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in 2028, a new Ratchet & Clank in 2029, Marvel's X-Men in 2030and a new IP between 2031 and 2032. Likewise, preliminary gameplay of the game wolverine It is also already circulating on the internet, although at the moment a devkit, or a hacked PS5, is necessary to access this, so it will not be long before videos about this title are available on YouTube and other social networks.

It has been mentioned that Insomniac Games has plans for multiple X-Men games, each with a budget of approximately $120 million dollars. For its part, the Venom game is named after Venom: Lethal Protector. This installment would take place between the second and third Spider-Man titles, and would be available in the second quarter of 2025. It is important to mention that this information may change.

Along with this, plans are mentioned for an online mode in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which would arrive in 2024, as well as similar intentions for Marvel's Wolverine Jan 2026 and Marvel's X-Men in 2028. Finally, it is also mentioned that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 could come in two partswith the first planned for 2027, the second in 2028, and a package with both in 2029.

In addition to the games, the leak has also revealed private information about Insomniac Games employees, such as their accounts, emails and passports. For now, Neither the studio nor Sony have issued a statement regarding this serious breach in their security.nor the way in which they will react, although an official lawsuit and investigation by the authorities is surely on the minds of these companies.

Unfortunately, this was not the only leak we saw in recent days, as Rocksteady also suffered from a security breach. During the last alpha testing session for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justicea user managed to obtain information about the characters that we will see in this installment, as well as audio that reveals many details about the story.

Leaks are part of the industry. All companies have suffered from some breach, whether they are attacked by hackers, as was the case with Insomniac Games, or a person manages to obtain information ahead of time and shares it with the world without some kind of concern, as happened to Rocksteady. . No matter what the method or reason, this is almost never positive for the people behind these projects.

At best, a leak is ignored and not much happens. However, there are also situations that are serious enough that they can cause substantial changes in development, public perception can change, or even the cancellation of a project. One of the most notorious cases in recent years has been the leak of the script of The Last of Us Part II.

Months before the sequel's release, Naughty Dog suffered a security breach that exposed its plans for the game's story to the world. The Last of Us Part II. By making this information known, many fans reacted negatively to everything that was being planned for this installmentwhich resulted in a series of problems and attacks against developers.

What is clear is that Sony and its studios should have better cybersecurity, or at least listen to the demands of those who possess millions of documents about them. On related topics, you can learn more about the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leak here. Likewise, it looks like more Spider-Man games are on the way.

Editor's Note:

A leak may be interesting, but at the end of the day it can severely affect a company's plans. In the case of Insomniac, due to its close relationship with Marvel, nothing rules out the possibility that this could modify the plans held with those responsible for the MCU.

Via: IGN