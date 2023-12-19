RemedyEntertainment expressed closeness to the team Insomniac Gameswho as we know was the victim of a serious illness in the last few hours leak which revealed the current projects in the pipeline for first-party studio Sony.

“We want to express our closeness to Insomniac Games and to all the team members involved in what happened”, reads the post that Remedy Entertainment recently published on Twitter.

“After all the effort and commitment they put into their games, they didn't deserve something like this. Nobody deserves this. The hackers also revealed personal information of employeeswhich is really shameful.”

As reported, the leak revealed the release dates of five Insomniac Games games, among other things, at the end of a ransom demand that Sony refused to pay to the perpetrators of the violation.