As you will know, Insomniac Games was at the center of a ransomware attack and multiple sensitive information surfaced online. Speaking precisely of those related to video games, a was also discovered contract signed between Sony and Marvel regarding the development and publication of X-Men related games.

That's no surprise since we already know Marvel's Wolverine is in development, but the interesting part is that the doc talks about three different games dedicated to some extent to the X-Men.

The contract was signed by Jim Ryan, soon to be ex-president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Isaac Perlmutter, president of Marvel Entertainment. The contract started in July 2021.