As you will know, Insomniac Games was at the center of a ransomware attack and multiple sensitive information surfaced online. Speaking precisely of those related to video games, a was also discovered contract signed between Sony and Marvel regarding the development and publication of X-Men related games.
That's no surprise since we already know Marvel's Wolverine is in development, but the interesting part is that the doc talks about three different games dedicated to some extent to the X-Men.
The contract was signed by Jim Ryan, soon to be ex-president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Isaac Perlmutter, president of Marvel Entertainment. The contract started in July 2021.
Three X-Men games: what could it be?
The question is whether i three games dedicated to the X-Men whether they are simply Marvel's Wolverine and two sequels, or whether they instead imply the desire of Sony and Insomiac Games to create other games dedicated to new characters, after that of James Howlett.
For now it is impossible to reach a conclusion, although it is more credible that it is sequels to Marvel's Wolverine in which other X-Men characters will appear: making new games for new characters would take too much time and resources and it is more profitable to make sequels, assuming of course that Marvel's Wolverine is a success.
Furthermore, there is also talk of a game dedicated to the Spider-Verse.
